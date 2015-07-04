Parliament Speaker meets Deputy Director of Judicial Reform Steering Committee of Vietnam

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov has met Deputy Director of the Judicial Reform Steering Committee of Vietnam Le Thị Thu Ba.

Report informs, Mr. Asadov stressed the role of reciprocal visits in developing bilateral ties. The Speaker said reciprocal visits of the two countries` presidents contributed to boosting cooperation.

The Speaker also hailed interparliamentary ties between the two countries. He also stressed the importance of further boosting economic cooperation.

Mr. Asadov highlighted large-scale projects implemented by the initiative of the country.

The Speaker provided an insight into the history and consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "Azerbaijan supports the settlement of the conflict on basis of the norms and principles of international law."

Le Thị Thu Ba, in turn, said Vietnam was interested in strengthening ties with Azerbaijan.