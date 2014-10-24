Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire was violated 15 times in a day

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline 15 times in a day. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenain units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Ashaghi Seidahmadli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Fizuli, Jabrail and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.