Azerbaijani MFA condemns provocation committed by Armenians in state border

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan strongly condemns intentional actions aimed to destabilize the situation and provocations committed by intelligence group of Armenian armed forces in the morning of December 29, 2016 in the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Report informs, statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan says.

"By various provocative actions Armenia tries to disrupt the talks and continue aggression against Azerbaijan, as well as to strengthen its presence in the occupied territories, involve a third party to the conflict in an attempt to keep the status quo.

"Azerbaijan will continue its efforts and substantive talks for the resolution of the conflict on the basis of norms and principles of international law, UN Security Council resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act, elimination of consequences of Armenian occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan, to ensure the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty", statement says.