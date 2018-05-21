Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy resorts to provocative information

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ "News reported by the Armenian media on usage of tactical and military aviation during the training of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is exaggerated and counted to Armenian audience".

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed in response to Report.

"During the training, only two Mi 24 helicopters and two Su 25 aircraft belonging to the Armenian armed forces were involved in the flights on May 16 and 17.

Departing from Erebuni airport On May 16, at 08.45 a.m. helicopters had flights in the direction of Vardenis- Sotk and back.

The airplanes departing from Gyumri airport on May 17 at 09.44, flied in the direction of Sisian and landed at Erebuni airport at 10.45 a.m. by turning maneuver.

Radiological stations of Azerbaijan Air Defense Force observe all aviation vehicles operating in the airspace of our country, and information about their flight routes is immediately transmitted in automatic mode to the team station of Air Defense Force .

Azerbaijan is capable of destroying any air targets that violate the airspace of our country with the most modern weapons complexes in the Air Defense Forces Arsenal.

We call not to trust such provocative information of the enemy, " the Ministry said.