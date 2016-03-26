Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on claims of the Armenian side

"We categorically refute the fiction of the Armenian side, that lost live military force and military equipment"

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Information by Armenian side that allegedly Armenian civilian population suffered as a result of the shelling of Azerbaijani Armed Forces does not correspond to reality. We categorically refute the fiction of the Armenian side, which lost live military force and military equipment."

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in response to a request.

The miinistry noted that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan held at gunpoint only enemy positions, trenches, military facilities, vehicles and communication lines: "After each visit, representatives of the Armenian military-political regime on the front line there is an escalation of tension along the front line, aimed to artificially sharpen situation."