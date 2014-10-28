Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: ceasefire was violated on frontline 21 times

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline 21 times in a day.

Report infroms referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Kangarli, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region and at the unnamed heights of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.