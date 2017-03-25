Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 117 times

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 117 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan village and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli, Farahli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Alibeyli and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Javahirli, Marzili, Shuraabad and Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili in Jabrayill region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.