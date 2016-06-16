Azerbaijan prepares GPS coordinates of 127 graves of martyrs, persons buried without identification

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Commission on POWs, Hostages and Missing identified the location of graves of martyrs, persons that buried without identification, who gave their lives during intense military operations in the country.

Report informs, Secretary of the state commission Ismayil Akhundov said at the hearing in Milli Majlis related to "Human Rights Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan - June 18".

According to him, GPS coordinates of 127 graves in the territory of the country have been prepared and created the archive.