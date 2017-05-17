Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence: Armenia confirmed its attack on civil settlements

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia spread video of its armed attack on our settlements and frontline positions and information on supposed losses of Azerbaijani side.

Report was informed in press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Today in morning hours, Ministry of Defense has made an official statement on intensive fire opened by military unites of the enemy from mortars of various calibers in Agdam direction of the frontline.

Demonstrating the video, Armenia once again confirmed that it continues dirty actions against peaceful Azerbaijani civilians by opening fire not only on our military positions, but also civil settlements.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence states that there are no losses among civilians and Armed Forces staff, and military equipment wasn’t damaged as a result of fire from enemy side.