Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire violated 75 times within a day

Baku. 22 November.REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 75 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Javahirli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.