Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire violated 30 times in a day

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 30 times in a day.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.