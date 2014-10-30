Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire violated 17 times

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia 17 times within a day.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the positions located near Sarijali, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.