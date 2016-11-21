Azerbaijan MFA comments on James Warlick's step down as OSCE MG co-chair

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) commented on James Warlick's stepping down as co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs, spokesperson of the ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that they wish him success: “We wish co-chair from US James Warlick success in his future activities. Generally, we have rather institutional, than individual expectations from co-chairs. Thus institutionally they have to ensure, in accordance with their mandate, resolution of the conflict based on international legal norms and principles, United Nations Security Council resolutions and Helsinki Final Act. Eventually, status quo considered as unacceptable and instable by heads of states, must be changed. Change of status-quo implies withdrawal of Armenian forces from occupied Azerbaijani territories. Unfortunately, despite 20 years past, Azerbaijan’s territories haven’t been liberated from occupation and sustainable peace and security in region hasn’t been established”.

Notably, OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the United States James Warlick steps down, as his term comes to an end on December 31.