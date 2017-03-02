Azerbaijan MoD: Our troops made retaliatory strike on Armenian forces' strongpoint headquarters - VIDEO

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 1 in the evening, our troops made a retaliatory strike on the headquarters of fortified by fire means strongpoint of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of occupied Khojavend.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Despite the destruction of enemy’s military vehicles and military personnel in front of the headquarters, which is clearly visible in the video, the Armenian side is once again insistently trying to hide the tens of its losses.

Our troops fully control the operational situation on the frontline.