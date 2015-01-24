Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 81 times within a day

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades 81 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizlihajili village of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village and unnamed heights of Aghdam region from the positions located in Berkaber, Vazashen, Paravakar villages and unnamed heights of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Hajiali, Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Chinari, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages and unnamed heights of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Shuraabad, Marzili, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.