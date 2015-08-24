Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroy 5 and wound 8 Armenian soldiers

3 Azerbaijani soldiers had light shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy's fire

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the evening of August 22, the Armenian armed forces treacherously violated the ceasefire agreement for the next time and suddenly fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located Aghdam and Khojavand regions by using large-caliber guns and 60 and 82 mm mortars. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

By evaluating the operating conditions on this positions of the frontline, the command decided to strike back from mortars and cannons on the enemy's front line of defense and pre-defined squares, as well as, positions, posts, trenches, division support centers, communication lines.

Though Armenian side tries to hide its losses from the people of Armenia for the next time, 5 soldiers of Armenian armed forces were killed and 8 others were injured.

After short-term heavy fire, the command ordered the temporary suspension of fire in order the enemy were able to help the wounded and carry the dead bodies from the shooting place.

3 Azerbaijani soldiers got light shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy's fire. After the initial emergency aid, servicemen were taken to the military hospital to provide them with high-qualified assistance. According to doctors, the conditions of military servicemen who received light shrapnel wounds, are satisfactory, there is no danger to their lives. After the medical aid, the soldiers were returned to the military unit.

"As a result of work carried out by the personnel on morale rehabilitation, the military servicemen's fighting determination and victory spirit are at the highest level," the ministry said. The Ministry of Defense states that the military-political leadership of Armenia is responsible for the losses and the next time aggravation of the situation on the frontline.