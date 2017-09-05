 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan History Museum to feature shell fragment killing 2-year-old Zahra and her grandmother

    Exhibit will be reflected as a proof of bloody pages of Azerbaijan history

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ A shell fragment thrown by Armenian armed forces using grenade launchers that killed 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva was submitted to the National Museum of Azerbaijani History.

    Report informs citing the museum's press service.

    The shell fragment was submitted to the museum by Fuzuli-born lecturer of the Baku State University, research historian, a member of the Karabakh Expert Council Nazim Tapdigoghlu (Velishov).

    The exhibit ending lives of the granddaughter and grandmother will be reflected in the museum's corner as a proof of bloody pages of the history of Azerbaijan.

    Notably, on July 4, 2017, Armenian armed forces shelled Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region using mortars and grenade launchers. As a result of the ceasefire violation for the next time, Alkhanli residents 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva were killed. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi