Azerbaijan History Museum to feature shell fragment killing 2-year-old Zahra and her grandmother

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ A shell fragment thrown by Armenian armed forces using grenade launchers that killed 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva was submitted to the National Museum of Azerbaijani History.

Report informs citing the museum's press service.

The shell fragment was submitted to the museum by Fuzuli-born lecturer of the Baku State University, research historian, a member of the Karabakh Expert Council Nazim Tapdigoghlu (Velishov).

The exhibit ending lives of the granddaughter and grandmother will be reflected in the museum's corner as a proof of bloody pages of the history of Azerbaijan.

Notably, on July 4, 2017, Armenian armed forces shelled Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region using mortars and grenade launchers. As a result of the ceasefire violation for the next time, Alkhanli residents 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva were killed.