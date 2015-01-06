 Top
    Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry: "Armenia's provacations pursue impedment policy against great peace agreement"

    First of all, Armenian forces to be withdrawn from occupied territories of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev commented the statement of spokesman of US State Department Jen Psaki on tension in the frontline.

    Report informs, Hikmet Hajiyev said that, continued occupation of Azerbaijan territories and presence of Armenian armed forces at the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a great danger to regional peace and stability: "As US State spokesman stated, both sides should take part in the peace agreement negotiations. But unfortunately, Armenia's provacations pursue impedment policy against great peace agreement. The latest tension at the frontline is an obvious case of this impedment.

    "US government concerned about growing tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh", said US State Department spokesman Jen Psaki on Monday. 

