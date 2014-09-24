 Top
    Azerbaijan FM holds meeting with US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

    Minister said that firstly, Armenia should withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to resolve the conflict

    Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in New york, in the framework of his presence in the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. Report informs referring to the press service of MFA, during the meeting, they discussed issues on the peaceful settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed again that firstly, Armenia should withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to resolve the conflict.

