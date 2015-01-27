Azerbaijan FM discusses provocative actions of Armenia with OSCE Minsk group co-chairs

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the sidelines of his working visit to Poland held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), James Warlick ( United States of America), Pierre Andrieu (France) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Krakow today, Report informs citing Azerbaijan Foriegn Ministry press-service.

At the meeting views were exchanged on the negotiation process towards the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the action plan of the OSCE Minsk Group for the upcoming period.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov drawing the attention to the provocative actions of Armenia underlined that Armenia by these means aims at obstructing the negotiation process.

Reiterating the position of Azerbaijan towards the settlement of the conflict Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that, first and foremost, the armed forces of Armenia has to be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting the release of Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev were raised ahead of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.