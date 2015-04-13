 Top
    Azerbaijan excludes one more person's name from the list of "persona non grata"

    Georgian writer stated that his illegal visit to Azerbaijani occupied territories was accidental

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian writer David Turashvili has been excluded from the list of “persona non grata” of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    Report informs, Mr. Hajiyev noted that the Georgian writer, who was included in the list of “persona non grata” for his illegal visit to occupied Azerbaijani territories, appealed to the Azerbaijani side with the relevant request.

    “In his appeal, David Turashvili noted that his visit was an accident and unbiased, and in any case it was not aimed at showing disrespect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and laws of Azerbaijan, asking to remove his name from the list of “persona non grata”. A relevant decision was made after David Turashvili’s appeal was reviewed,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted.

