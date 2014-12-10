Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times

Baku.10 December.REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different positions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand , Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region as well, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.