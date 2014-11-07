Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 33 times on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 33 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy and at the unnamed heights of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.