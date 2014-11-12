 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry issues a statement on shooting of Armenian helicopter

    The remains of enemy's helicopter fell 500 meters away from the frontline

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense issued a statement on shooting of Armenian helicopter. Report informs, the enemy's military aircraft has operated  provocative flights in the frontline for three days.

    "The enemy's military aircraft continuously maneuvered over our positions and today attempted to open fire on our positions while operating flights".

    Mi-24 helicopter of Armenian Armed Forces attacked  our positions  1700m  north-east from Kangarli village of Aghdam region on November 12, at about 13:45 p.m. The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire, as the result, the helicopter was shot down.

    The remains of enemy's helicopter fell down 500 meters away from the frontline" was stated by the ministry.

    According to the Armenian website Razm.info, three Armenians died in the helicopter. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi