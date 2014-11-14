Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 74 times within a day

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in the different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 74 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region, Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions near Chayli, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.