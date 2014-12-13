Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 28 times

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different positions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 28 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Aghdam region from the positions located in Mosesgekh and Aygepar villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Khojavand, Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.