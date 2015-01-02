Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 86 times within a day

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 86 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenians fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghdam, village of Tovuz from the posts in Mosesgekh village of Armenia’s Berd region, positions in Gaymagli, Ashaghi Eskipara villages of Gazakh region from the posts in Barekamavan and Vosgepar villages of Noyemberyan region.

The invaders also fired on our positions near Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kengerli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam, Kuropatkino, Minakhorlu villages of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Asaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fuzuli, Mehdili, Jojuk Merjanli villages of Jabrayil, as well as nameless uplands of Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.