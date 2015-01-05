Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 83 times within a day

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 83 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili and Farahli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan and Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chayli, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Seysulan villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.