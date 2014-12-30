Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 58 times within a day

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 58 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region from the positions located Chinari village of Berd region, Azerbaijani positions locate at the unnamed heights in Gazakh region from the positions located in Vozashen village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarijali, Shirvali, Javahirli, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.