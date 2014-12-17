Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 57 times

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 57 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Sarijali, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garkhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.