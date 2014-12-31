Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 49 times within a day

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 49 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghbulag and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located Chinari and Aygepar villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kangarli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.