Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 47 times within a day

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times within a day. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli and Hajili villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh and Aygepar villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fizuli, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.