Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 44 times within a day

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 44 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village and unnamed heights of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and at the unnamed heights in Gazakh region from the positions located in Paravakar village and at the unnamed heights in Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarijali, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garkhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.