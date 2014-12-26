Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 42 times within a day

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 42 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the unnamed heights and Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located at the unnamed heights and Berkaber village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarijali, Shirvali, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.