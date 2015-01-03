Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 39 times within a day

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline 39 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, Armenians fired on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Agdam and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz from the posts in the Barekamavan village of Noemberyan region, as well as from posts in the villages Mosesgekh and Aygepar and village Gaymagly of Gazakh.

The invaders also fired on our positions near Yarymdzha of Terter region, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Jawahirli, Kengerli, Shuraabad of Agdam region, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmedli of Fizuli region, as well as from positions in the nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.