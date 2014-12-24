Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 38 times within a day

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 38 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Tartar, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarijali, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.