Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 90 times

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 90 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenians fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Armenia’s Ijevan region, as well as in Alibeyli village of Tovuz region from the positions in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The Azerbaijan positions were also subjected to fire from the positions near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Terter region, Yusifjanli, Marzily, Sarijaly, Shikhlar, Javahirly, Kangarly, Bash Garvand and Garagashly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as on nameless heights in Goranboy,Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.