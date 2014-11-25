Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: ceasefire violated 73 times

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 73 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village and unnamed heights of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village and unnamed heights of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located in Gaymagli village and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Gizil Oba of Tartar, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Javahirli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.