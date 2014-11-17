Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 72 times in a day

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 72 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region; Azerbaijani village of Kohnagishlag of Aghstafa region from Paravakar village of Ijevan; Gizilhajili village of Gazakh from Berkaber of Ijevan region; Farahli village of Gazakh region from Shavarshavan village of Noyanberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Chayli, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.