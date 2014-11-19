Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 65 times in a day

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 65 times in a day.

Report was informed by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located in Chayli village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Marzili, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.