Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 64 times in a day

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 64 times in a day.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense. Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari, Mosesgekh and Aygepar villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region underwent fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces were fired on from the positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.