Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 44 times in a day

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 44 times in a day. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.