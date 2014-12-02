Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 43 times in a day

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in the different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 43 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Gaymagli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Vazashen and Berkaber of Ijevan region, Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces also underwent fire from the positions located in Javahirli, Marzili, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.