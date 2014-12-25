Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 37 times within a day

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 37 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located Aygedzor village of Armenian Republic to Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, from the positions located at Paravakar village of Ijevan region to Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, from the positions located at Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region to Gaymagly village of Gazakh region of Azerbaijan Republic.

As well, from the positions located at Chileburt village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Merzily villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmadly villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdily village of Jabrail region, besides, from the unnamed heights located at Goranboy, Khojavand, and Fuzuly regions positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire by the enemy.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.