Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire agreement violated 46 times within a day

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 46 times within a day.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Chayli, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.