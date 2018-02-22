 Top
    Azerbaijan defense minister leaves for Belarus

    Zakir Hasanov will visit defense industry enterprises

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 22, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Minsk, the Republic of Belarus.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Within the framework of the visit to be held at the invitation of the Belorussian colleague, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister will take part in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. He will also hold meetings with the military-political leadership and heads of other state structures of this country.

    Besides, Colonel General Z. Hasanov will visit the defense industry enterprises of Belarus.

