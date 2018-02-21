Azerbaijan declares internationally wanted a person illegally travelling to Khankendi

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The criminal proceedings are underway by the General Prosecutor's Office against persons who have been illegally traveling to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office press service told Report.

Thus, according to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office's Grave Crimes Investigation Department, the head of the Belgium-based "Armenian-European Federation for Justice and Democracy" Kaspar Karampetyan, had repeatedly travelled illegally to Khankendi and other settlements of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia in 2014-2018, and made open calls against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. That’s why a pre-trial detention was selected against him on the basis of a court decision and he was declared internationally wanted via the Interpol line.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take necessary and decisive steps against those who are involved in such illegal activities, in order to prevent violations against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well to safeguard the rights and legitimate interests of their citizens," General Prosecutor's Office said.