Azerbaijan commemorates Khojaly victims with a minute of silence

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ The victims of the Khojaly genocide were commemorated with a minute of silence in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the traffic and pedestrian traffic in the country was stopped at 17:00 Baku time, cars, ships, subways and suburban trains signaled.

At the same time, the state flag was lowered in Baku, as well as in other cities and regions, settlements, villages, diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad.

26 years ago on the night of February 25 to 26, 1992, the Armenian forces, with the help of the former Soviet 366th Motor Rifle Regiment invaded Khojaly town. 2,500 civilians remaining in the town left their territory with the hope to reach Aghdam. Armenians had started to shot the civilians.

613 people fell victim to fire of Armenian invaders, 63 of them were children, 106 women, and 70 old civilians. 8 families were completely annihilated. 130 children lost one of their parents, and another 25 lost both of them. 1275 Khojaly residents were taken prisoner and 150 went missing.

Nationwide leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev had unveiled the essence of Khojaly genocide and in February 1994, the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) gave legal and political assessment of this crime issuing a special resolution “On February 26 - The Day of Khojaly genocide”. The document describes causes of the tragedy and its perpetrators.

At present, internally displaced persons from Khojaly are temporarily settled in 50 cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

A monument to the victims of Khojaly genocide was erected in Khatai district of Baku city.