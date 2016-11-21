Azerbaijan canceled concert aimed at propaganda of separatists in Kharabakh

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Concert dedicated to propaganda of fictitious regime in Karabakh, that was planned to be held in ‘Palais des Beaux Arts’ in Brussels, Belgium was canceled.

Report informs, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said.

“Now Armenian propaganda machine tries to justify this failure with lies and excuses”, H. Hajiyev added.

He told that we must underline contribution made by Azerbaijani Parliament to prevention of above mentioned provocative action, aimed at propagation of fictitious Karabakh regime in Brussels: “Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has taken a number of preventive steps, held consistent contacts with Belgian parliament, European Parliament and other parties”.

Notably, trip of so called “head” of fictitious regime Bako Saakyan to Brussel, aimed at propagation of separatists was also canceled.