 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azay Guliyev: Lawmakers of OSCE MG countries may meet to discuss Karabakh conflict

    OSCE PA Vice-Speaker: No concrete decision has been adopted yet© Report.az

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Lawmakers of the OSCE Minsk Group member countries may meet in coming months to contribute to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement".

    Report informs, Vice-Speaker of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Azay Guliyev said.

    Speaking about meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs, A.Guliyev said that common initiatives exist on the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs, however, no concrete decision has been adopted yet.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi